Watts Hurls Six Shutout Frames in 5-3 Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Dylan Watts fired six shutout frames as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Daytona Tortugas 5-3 on Thursday night at TD Ballpark in game three of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Dylan Watts (6 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 7 K) hurled a career-long six innings of shutout ball and matched a career-hig with seven strikeouts.

Watts retired the final 11 batters he faced.

DH Juan Sanchez (2-for-4, 2 R) extended his hit streak to eight games with his third straight multi-hit game.

His 2nd inning single was scorched at 105.8 MPH.

Sanchez has a hit at 100+ MPH in four consecutive games.

Over his last 15 games, the Blue Jays No. 6 prospect is batting .383 with 2 HR, 10 RBI, and 15 R.

Sanchez has raised his OPS from .321 on May 6, to .721 on June 4.

3B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-3, RBI, R) opened the scoring with an RBI single in the 2nd as part of a two-hit night.







Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

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