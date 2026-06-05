Cornielle Shines in Rehab Start, Tampa Blanked by Palm Beach

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Alexander Cornielle

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Alexander Cornielle(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons were held scoreless Thursday night, falling 3-0 to the Palm Beach Cardinals at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Despite the loss, Alexander Cornielle turned in an encouraging rehab outing in his first appearance with Tampa. The right-hander worked 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three and walking two.

Cornielle cruised through the first three innings, retiring nine of the first 11 batters he faced and keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard. Palm Beach finally broke through in the fourth when Ryan Weingartner and Michael Dattalo opened the inning with consecutive singles before a bases-loaded double-play grounder brought home the game's first run.

Tampa then turned to Mac Heuer, who took over and immediately stranded the inherited runner by striking out Trevor Haskins. The right-hander continued his strong stretch out of the bullpen, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six. Heuer retired eight of the 10 batters he faced and kept Tampa within striking distance down the stretch.

The Tarpons managed only five hits against Palm Beach pitching, but Willy Montero reached base three times with a single and two walks.

Tampa's best scoring opportunity came in the ninth inning. Trailing 3-0, the Tarpons loaded the bases with one out on a walk by Willy Montero and singles from Engelth Urena and Austin Green. However, Palm Beach escaped the jam with a lineout and a game-ending strikeout to secure the shutout.

Both teams return to action tomorrow for "Splash Into Summer" Night at GMS Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

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