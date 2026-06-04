Mighty Mussels to Reduce Cost of General Admission Ticket

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Affordable family fun. That has been the motto of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels ownership group since John and Allen Martin took over as managing partners prior to the 2022 season.

In light of how the current economic landscape is affecting our Southwest Florida Community, the Mighty Mussels have announced a reduction in pricing for a general admission ticket to Lee Health Sports Complex.

Starting on June 9, the price of a general admission ticket will be cut in half, from $10 to $5.

"Whether it's the price of fuel, groceries, or other everyday items, it seems like things are just becoming more expensive with each passing day," Mighty Mussels Managing Partner John Martin said. "As an organization that is very focused on the community and providing affordable family entertainment, it felt like there was something we could do to help. We are proud to implement this program effective immediately and it will remain in place for the remainder of the regular season."

The Mussels will have 39 regular season home games under the new price point.

The team currently sits in second place in the Florida State League Western Division standings and is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

The next home game at Hammond Stadium is set for Tuesday, June 9 against the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

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