Hammerheads Fall 13-4 to Marauders Thursday Night

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (30-24) fell to the Bradenton Marauders (26-27) by a final score of 13-4 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Hammerheads struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Luis Arana blasted his first Single-A home run to left field to put Jupiter ahead 1-0.

Bradenton answered in the top of the third inning against Jupiter starter Eiver Mosquera who made his Single-A debut. After a hit-by-pitch followed by a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the third inning, Edgleen Perez hit an RBI single to tie the game 1-1. In the top of the fourth inning, Luke Sherrer hit his second home run of the year, a solo home run off Jonathan Rosario (L, 0-1) to left field, to give Bradenton a 2-1 lead.

The Marauders added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. After Rosario retired the first two outs of the inning, three straight walks loaded the bases. Rosario hit Antonio Pimentel with a pitch and Sheer hit an RBI infield single to put Bradenton ahead 4-1.

Jupiter got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning when Abrahan Ramirez hit an RBI single to center field off Reinold Navarro (W, 3-1) which was part of a three-hit night for Ramirez.

However, the Marauders added five runs in the top of the seventh inning, four of which came on a grand slam by Christian Jauregui. The Hammerheads plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with RBI singles from Luis Cova, who recorded his first Single-A RBI, and Echedry Vargas which cut the deficit to 9-4. However, Bradenton added four more runs in the top of the ninth inning to extend the lead to 13-4. Jupiter could not score any more runs and the 13-4 final score would hold as Bradenton secured the Thursday night victory.

The Hammerheads and Marauders go into the weekend portion of this six-game series with game four on Friday, June 5th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

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