Garcia Tosses Four Scoreless Frames, Marauders Fall Short of Comeback in 6-2 Loss

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Jaiker Garcia fanned four batters over 4.0 shutout innings, but the Bradenton Marauders (25-27) failed to comeback in a 6-2 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads (30-23) on Wednesday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Dylan Palmer secured two hits, while Hyun Sueng Lee extended his hitting streak to four games.

Jupiter began the scoring in the bottom of the sixth off Bradenton reliever Yeraldo Salcedo. PJ Morlando walked and Echedry Vargas doubled to put runners on third and second. Yoffry Solano singled to right, moving Vargas to third and scoring Morlando to make it 1-0. An RBI double from Carter Johnson and two-RBI single by Luis Arana capped off a four-run inning to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

After an hour and eight-minute rain delay, Bradenton scratched across their first runs of the game in the top of the eighth. Rynders doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Josh Tate. Palmer singled, scoring Rynders to make it 4-1. Palmer stole second and came around to score on a base hit by Richard Ramirez to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Hammerheads scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth off Marauders reliever Gavin Adams, and the Bradenton offense went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 6-2 win for Jupiter.

Luis Ramirez (3-1) earned the win, letting up a hit, a walk with three strikeouts over 2.0 scoreless innings. Salcedo (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks over 1.0 frame. Ian Medina (1) notched the save, walking one and striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Marauders and Hammerheads play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Bradenton starts RHP Noah Takacs (1-5, 6.05), while Jupiter rolls out LHP Elier Morillo (2-1, 4.44).

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







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