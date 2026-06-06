Jauregui Sets Franchise Record with Five Steals, Marauders Fall in Extras 6-5

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Cristian Jauregui collected a franchise record five steals, but the Bradenton Marauders (26-28) fell in 11 innings to the Jupiter Hammerheads (31-24) on Friday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Levi Sterling tied a career-high nine strikeouts, while Bradenton tied a franchise record nine steals.

After Jupiter recorded two runs off Sterling in the bottom of the sixth, Bradenton answered back in the top of the seventh. Antonio Pimentel singled, stole second, and moved third on a fly out by Josh Tate. Palmer plated Pimentel with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

In the top of the eighth, the Marauders took the lead off Hammerheads reliever Samuel Carpio. Luke Scherrer and Hyun Sueng Lee each worked walks to put runners on second and first. After moving third and second on a groundout, both runners scored on a base hit by Tate to make it 3-2. Jupiter tied the game off Bradenton reliever Adolfo Oviedo in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

Luke Scherrer drove in a run with a double in the top of the 10th, but Jupiter kept the game afloat with a run in the bottom half of the inning.

In the top of the 11th, Edgleen Perez plated Palmer from third on a sacrifice fly, but Julio Henriquez blasted a two-run homer off Marauders reliever Cesar Aquino in the bottom half of the inning to finalize a 6-5 win for the Hammerheads.

Ian Medina (1-0) notched the win, allowing two runs (zero earned) on two hits, two walks, and three strikeouts over 2.0 frames. Aquino (0-1) took the loss, letting up three runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout over 1.2 innings.

The Marauders and Hammerheads play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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