Bloss Leads Three-Hit Shutout as Jays Win Third Straight

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Dunedin pushed across eight runs in the 2nd inning and Jake Bloss, Javen Coleman, and Jack Nedrow combined on a three-hit shutout as the Blue Jays won their third straight, defeating the Daytona Tortugas 9-0 on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game four of a six-game set.

Friday marked the Blue Jays second shutout win of the season, and their three hits allowed marked their fewest hits yielded.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Jake Bloss (4.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K) fired 4.1 shutout frames with five strikeouts in his third minor league rehab start for Dunedin.

The Blue Jays No. 7 prospect has pitched to a 2.81 ERA over five rehab starts between the FCL and Dunedin, over which he has fanned 21 in 16 innings with a 1.06 WHIP.

Bloss averaged 96.3 MPH on his fastball, up 2.9 MPH from his 2025 season average in Buffalo

LHP Javen Coleman (1.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out three of the five batters he faced in his first minor league rehab appearance for Dunedin and induced seven whiffs on only 23 total pitches.

RHP Jack Nedrow (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K) faced one over the minimum in three shutout frames to lock down the win.

SS JoJo Parker (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB) socked his fourth home run of the season, a solo blast in the 4th inning at 107 MPH off the bat, 375 ft. into the Dunedin bullpen.

3B Eric Snow (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R) laced a two-run single in the 2nd as part of a three-hit night.

Snow tallied his 13th multi-hit game of the season.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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