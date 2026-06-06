Threshers Take Early Lead, Hang on for Sixth-Straight Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Ramón Márquez struck out nine batters for the third time in five outings this season as the Clearwater Threshers (35-20) took their fourth win of June in a 5-4 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (24-31) on Friday night at Clover Park. The Threshers look to extend their largest win streak of the season when they return for a Saturday night showdown in Port St. Lucie.

After a scoreless first inning, Nolan Beltran picked up a one-out single for the game's first hit off of Mets starter Emilio Obispo. He advanced to second on a walk to Jonathan Hogart before a throwing error by Obispo loaded the bases on a batted ball by Victor Cardoza. Will Vierling reached on a throwing error by the Mets' second baseman, plating Beltran for the game's first run. With two outs in the top of the second, Robert Phelps singled into left field, plating Hogart and Cardoza to triple the Threshers' lead.

St. Lucie scored their first run of the game in the fourth, cutting Clearwater's advantage to two runs. With two outs at the top of the fifth, Juan Villavicencio singled, and Alirio Ferrebus doubled the Threshers' lead with a two-run blast to left field that made it 5-1. An RBI double with one out in the bottom of the sixth shrunk the Threshers' lead by one run. The Mets added two more runs on an eighth-inning double to cut the lead to one heading into the final frame. Wilmer Blanco retired the final four batters in order as the Threshers held on for a 5-4 win.

Ramón Márquez (2-0) struck out nine batters with one walk in 5.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits to earn the victory. Cole Gilley surrendered two runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.1 frames. Wilmer Blanco earned the save in the final 1.1 innings, striking out one without allowing a run, hit, or walk.

Márquez became the first Threshers pitcher to work into the sixth in 2026...Blanco has three saves in three appearances in affiliated ball in 2026...Phelps extended his hit streak to a career-best six games...Clearwater's six-game win streak is their longest streak of the season...Ferrebus' home run was the Threshers' only extra-base hit in Friday's win...The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday, June 6...First pitch on Saturday evening will take place at 6:10 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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