Lakeland Loses Late Lead, Falls, 9-7, in 10 Innings to Fort Myers

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (26-28) relinquished a 6-2 seventh-inning lead in its 9-7 10-inning loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (32-23) on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland began the scoring in the third off starter Reed Moring. Hunter Dobbins doubled, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on an error, putting the Flying Tigers ahead 1-0.

Fort Myers countered with two in the fourth off starter Alistair Tanner. JP Smith II doubled, moved to third on a Ryan Sprock single. Sprock moved to second on a walk from Henry Kusiak; Smith II scored on a sacrifice fly from Graham Brown, moving Sprock to third before he scored on Luis Fragoza's RBI groundout, putting the Mighty Mussels ahead 2-1.

Lakeland countered with two runs in the fifth off Moring. Jack Goodman singled and scored on Hunter Dobbins' two-run blast, his first multi-extra-base hit game of his career, giving the Flying Tigers a 3-2 lead.

Lakeland added three more in the sixth off reliever Dylan Questad. Nick Dumesnil reached on a leadoff single, moved to second on a single from Jordan Yost and scored on an RBI single from Edian Espinal. Carson Rucker plated Yost and Espinal on another single, extending the Flying Tigers lead to 6-2.

Fort Myers cut into the deficit with three runs in the seventh off reliever Luke Hoskins. Dameury Pena doubled with two outs, Ramiro Dominguez singled and former Flying Tiger Enrique Jimenez crushed a three-run homer out to left field, resulting in a 6-5 deficit.

The Mighty Mussels took the lead in the eighth with two runs off reliever Andrew Pogue. Sprock drew a leadoff walk and scored on a two-run shot from Fregoza, putting the visitors ahead 7-6.

Lakeland responded with the game-tying run in the bottom half off reliever Jonathan Stevens. Espinal reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and reached third on an error. He scored from third on a wild pitch from Stevens, knotting the game at 7-7.

Fort Myers took the lead for good in the 10th off reliever Pedro Garcia. Jayson Bass began the inning as the placed runner on second and scored on an RBI double from Kusiak. Fragoza plated Kusiak with an RBI double of his own, pushing the Mighty Mussels ahead 9-7.

Reliever Mitch Mueller locked down the win with a perfect 10th inning.

Mike McKenna (3-2) earned the win, throwing 1.1 perfect innings while striking out one. Garcia (1-4) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with one walk over 1.0 inning. Mueller (3) earned the save while pitching a perfect 10th inning.

The Flying Tigers look to cut into the series deficit at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Lakeland sends LHP Caleb Leys (0-2, 5.14) to the hill to face Fort Myers RHP Merit Jones (2-1, 3.35).







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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