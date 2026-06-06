Fragoza, Jimenez Power Mighty Mussels to 9-7 Win in Extras

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Luis Fragoza recorded a pair of extra-base-hits and Enrique Jimenez clubbed a three-run home run as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 9-7 in 10 innings on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Trailing 6-2 with two outs in the seventh, Damuery Pena doubled to left-center. Ramiro Dominguez followed with an opposite field single. Enrique Jimenez then pushed a fly ball over the wall in left, making it 6-5 on an opposite field three-run home run off of Lakeland (26-28) reliever Luke Hoskins.

The next inning, Luis Fragoza connected on a two-run homer to put Fort Myers (32-23) ahead 7-6. Lakeland then tied the game in the bottom of the frame on a wild pitch from Jonathan Stevens.

Neither team scored in the ninth. In the tenth, Henry Kusiak blasted a double off the base of the wall in left to put Fort Myers back in front 8-7. Fragoza followed with a double to extend the lead 9-7. The Mussels' right fielder finished the night with a season high four RBI.

Mitch Mueller (S1) retired the side in order in the bottom of the frame, moving Fort Myers to 5-2 in extra-inning games.

Mussels' starter Reed Moring retired the first seven batters he faced on just 17 pitches, throwing 13 of them for strikes to begin his outing. With one out in the third, Hunter Dobbins doubled to left-center. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch and throwing error by Jimenez allowed Dobbins to score, making it 1-0.

Leading off the fourth, JP Smith cranked a double to straight-away center. Ryan Sprock followed with a single through the left side of the infield to put men on the corners. Kusiak then drew a walk to load the bases. Graham Brown opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right. Fragoza followed with an RBI ground out to give the Mussels a 2-1 lead.

Through four innings, Moring faced just one batter above the minimum. Dobbins struck again in the fifth. With two outs and a man at first, the Lakeland catcher blasted a two-run home run onto the berm in left to make it 3-2.

Moring exited after five innings. The righty allowed three runs on three hits and struck out four.

Dylan Questad entered in the sixth and allowed three straight hits to begin his outing. Edian Espinal made it 4-2 with his ground ball base hit. Questad struck out Zach MacDonald to end his outing, facing just four hitters. Facing Brent Francisco, Carson Rucker delivered a two-run single to center to make it 6-2 Lakeland.

The Mussels then outscored the Flying Tigers 7-1 over the final four innings.

Francisco, Stevens, Mike McKenna (3-2) and Mueller did not allow a hit to the final 16 batters of the game.

The series continues on Saturday, June 6. Fort Myers will send Merit Jones (3.35) to the mound, opposite Caleb Layes (5.14) who starts for Lakeland. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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