Hammerheads Walk-Off Marauders 6-5 in 11 Innings Friday Night

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (31-24) earned their fourth walk-off win of the season as they defeated the Bradenton Marauders (26-28) by a final score of 6-5 in 11 innings on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Julio Henriquez delivered the game-winning, two-run home run over the left field wall for the fourth walk-off win on the home run for Jupiter in 2026. With the win, the Hammerheads reclaim first place in the FSL East Division.

It was a pitchers' duel through the first five innings as Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez Jr. and Bradenton starting pitcher Levi Sterling held the offenses off the scoreboard. Mendez Jr. ended his start with five scoreless innings and allowed one walk, five hits, and struck out eight batters as he stranded seven runners on base.

Sterling did not allow a run through his first five innings. However, Sterling went back out for the bottom of the sixth inning. After walking the first two hitters, Bradenton made a call to the bullpen for Greiber Mendez. After Mendez walked a batter to load the bases, a wild pitch allowed Henriquez to score the first run of the game. Later in the inning with bases loaded and one out, PJ Morlando hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Luis Arana as the Hammerheads took a 2-0 lead through six innings.

Bradenton immediately answered in the top of the seventh inning. Antonio Pimentel led off the inning with a single off Luis Cesar, stole second base, and tagged up on a flyout to reach third base. Dylan Palmer hit a sacrifice fly to center field which cut the Jupiter lead to 2-1. In the top of the eighth inning, Bradenton took the lead off Jupiter reliever Samuel Carpio (BS, 1). After two walks, both runners advanced to second and third base on a groundout. With two outs, Josh Tate hit a two-RBI single to put the Marauders ahead 3-2for Bradenton's first lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Hammerheads were down to their final three outs. Yoffrey Solano reached on an error and advanced to third base on a single by Nixon Chrinos. Henriquez then tapped a ball in front of home plate, which allowed Solano to score, but when the ball kicked away from the catcher, Chrinos tried to score and was thrown out at home plate. The game was tied at 3-3 and went to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth inning, Luke Scherrer crushed a double down the right field line off Jupiter relief pitcher Ian Medina (W, 1-0), which scored the automatic runner from second base. Bradenton loaded the bases but could not score another run.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Jupiter responded when Luis Cova blasted a sacrifice fly to center field which scored Abrahan Ramirez from third base that tied the game 4-4 and sent the game to an eleventh inning.

In the top of the eleventh inning, Scherrer hit a sacrifice fly to score another run for Bradenton and give them a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Solano was the automatic runner at second base. With two outs, Henriquez blasted a walk-off, two-run home run to left field at 106.7 miles-per-hour and 408 feet to win the game 6-5 in 11 innings for the Hammerheads.

The Hammerheads are now 2-3 in extra innings this season and take a 3-1 series lead over Bradenton.

Jupiter and Bradenton face off in game five of this six-game series on Saturday, June 6th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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