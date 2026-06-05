Mighty Mussels Drop Ticket Prices for Remainder of 2026 Season

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are slashing ticket prices, bringing back fireworks and launching a "Sweet Shop" mobile cart as the team doubles down on its quest to offer affordable family fun.

Starting Tuesday, June 9, and running through the end of the regular season, general admission tickets will be $5 - half off the regular price. Parking remains at just $10, and concession stands still offer full meals for under $15.

"When our current ownership group took over in 2022, our top priority was enhancing the fan experience, starting with a commitment to affordable family fun," said Managing Parter John Martin. "These are challenging economic times for everyone, and we don't want ticket prices to deter families from watching a game. I still remember family trips to the ballpark when I was little, so we want to every child in Southwest Florida to have an opportunity to create those same memories."

Additionally, the Mighty Mussels will resume their fan-favorite postgame fireworks shows after every Friday home game, starting June 12. The team canceled five fireworks shows in April and May because of a drought-imposed countywide burn ban, which recently was lifted.

Additionally, the Mighty Mussels' culinary team is launching a Sweet Shop mobile cart that will circulate the concourse with an array of candy, snacks and sweet treats for children of all ages.

Mighty Mussels games are played inside Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. Tickets are available at the stadium box office or online at MightyMussels.com.

Gameday promotions for the upcoming homestand include the following:

Tuesday, June 9 (Gates open at 6 p.m.; First pitch is 7:05 p.m.)

Turn 2'sday: All fans get 2-for-1 deals on fountain drinks and hot dogs; fans 21 and older get 2-for-1 specials on a selection of beers.

Wednesday, June 10 (Gates open at 6 p.m.; First pitch is 7:05 p.m.)

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Thursday, June 11 (Gates open at 6 p.m.; First pitch is 7:05 p.m.)

Mussel Up for the Community: Thursday home games during the 2026 season will spotlight nonprofits, organizations and individuals that are creating a stronger community. This week's focus is educator appreciation.

Beer Specials: Guests 21 and older can purchase two cans of domestic beer for $5 at concession stands.

Friday, June 12 (Gates open at 5:45 p.m.; First pitch is 7:05 p.m.)

Friday Fireworks Show: The Mighty Mussels will launch pyrotechnics from behind the right field fence after the final out.

Happy Hour: Early-arriving guests can enjoy live music from 5:45-7 p.m. Guests 21 and older can purchase Bud draft beer for $1.50 along with other drink specials.

Saturday, June 13 (Gates open at 5 p.m.; First pitch is 6:05 p.m.)

Margaritaville Night: The Mighty Mussels and Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach are teaming up for a night in paradise featuring drink specials, giveaways, parrots and leis.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Storm Ready Night: Industry experts will be on hand to help homeowners protect, improve and upgrade their homes.

Sunday, June 14 (Gates open at 11 a.m.; First pitch is 12:05 p.m.)

Sunday Brunch: The final brunch of the season includes a $15 all-you-can-eat buffet and ballpark favorites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (not including a game ticket).

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run around the bases after the game.

Kids Free Ticket Sundays: All children 14 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2026 season.







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