Firework Fridays Return to Lee Health Sports Complex
Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are happy to announce the return of the franchise's postgame firework shows at Lee Health Sports Complex.
Following the conclusion of the Lee County burn ban late last month, the Mighty Mussels will once again light up the SWFL night sky beginning on Friday, June 12 against the Dunedin Blue Jays.
"Fireworks have been one of the most popular promotions at Hammond Stadium for several years, and we can't wait to bring them back for our fans every Friday night for the rest of the season," Mighty Mussels Managing Partner John Martin said.
The team will have a total of nine firework shows over the remainder of the 2026 regular season, covering every Friday home game as well as special events on Saturday, June 27 and Saturday, August 1st. The team will do a special firework show on Friday, August 28 for Fan Appreciation Night which will feature a 4th of July sized show.
The next home game at Hammond Stadium is set for Tuesday, June 9 against the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026
- Firework Fridays Return to Lee Health Sports Complex - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Mighty Mussels Drop Ticket Prices for Remainder of 2026 Season - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Marauders Transform to Nine Devils for Sixth Consecutive Year - Bradenton Marauders
- Lakeland Surrenders Seven-Run Second Inning, Drops Contest 11-0 to Fort Myers - Lakeland Flying Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories
- Firework Fridays Return to Lee Health Sports Complex
- Mighty Mussels Drop Ticket Prices for Remainder of 2026 Season
- Mighty Mussels Ambush Flying Tigers, Win 11-0
- Mighty Mussels to Reduce Cost of General Admission Ticket
- Soto Returns, Mussels Winning Streak Snapped by Flying Tigers