Firework Fridays Return to Lee Health Sports Complex

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are happy to announce the return of the franchise's postgame firework shows at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Following the conclusion of the Lee County burn ban late last month, the Mighty Mussels will once again light up the SWFL night sky beginning on Friday, June 12 against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

"Fireworks have been one of the most popular promotions at Hammond Stadium for several years, and we can't wait to bring them back for our fans every Friday night for the rest of the season," Mighty Mussels Managing Partner John Martin said.

The team will have a total of nine firework shows over the remainder of the 2026 regular season, covering every Friday home game as well as special events on Saturday, June 27 and Saturday, August 1st. The team will do a special firework show on Friday, August 28 for Fan Appreciation Night which will feature a 4th of July sized show.

The next home game at Hammond Stadium is set for Tuesday, June 9 against the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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