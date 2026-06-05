Marauders Transform to Nine Devils for Sixth Consecutive Year
Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. - On June 13, the Bradenton Marauders will transform into the Bradenton Nine Devils for the sixth consecutive year, a staple of the Florida State Negro League from 1937 to 1956. The Nine Devils received their name by dominating their first nine games played during the 1937 season.
The Marauders will sport brand new throwback jerseys and hats to honor their impact and legacy. The first 500 fans in attendance will take home a commemorative Bradenton Nine Devils baseball card set.
Members of the Marauders front office, including General Manager Craig Warzecha, and Coordinator of Fan & Community Engagement, Karena Ballard, wanted to create a brand to honor the legacy of the Nine Devils with a modern twist. Pittsburgh Pirates Creative Team, including Cat Dumm, David Sharpensteen, Will Wyss, and Rachel Elder, were able to bring their idea to life. Input on the brand and logos was well received from the Nine Devils Ambassadors Committee, including Lydia Copeland, daughter of former Nine Devils player James "Sonny" Copeland.
"It was really special the first time this organization got the opportunity to represent the Nine Devils, and now for us to be going on year number six it shows the passion for this former club by the community as well," said Marauders General Manager Craig Warzecha. "We take great pride in how we want this team represented, and we had the opportunity to especially do that this year with the updated branding that I think the fans will enjoy."
The Marauders are also partnering with the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce and will host a postgame concert by Jah Movement.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.
Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026
- Mighty Mussels Drop Ticket Prices for Remainder of 2026 Season - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Marauders Transform to Nine Devils for Sixth Consecutive Year - Bradenton Marauders
- Lakeland Surrenders Seven-Run Second Inning, Drops Contest 11-0 to Fort Myers - Lakeland Flying Tigers
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