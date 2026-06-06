Eight-Run Second Inning Sinks Tortugas in 9-0 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - An eight-run second inning proved too much to overcome as the Daytona Tortugas were shut out for the third time this season, falling 9-0 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday night at TD Ballpark. The Rundown

After a scoreless opening frame, Dunedin erupted in the second inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs on seven hits. RBI hits from Dariel Ramon, Jake Cook, Eric Snow, and Aldo Gaxiola, along with a bases-loaded walk, helped the Blue Jays build an early 8-0 advantage.

Justin Henschel (0-3) was charged with the loss after allowing seven runs in 1.1 innings. Tristan Smith followed and allowed two runs across 2.1 innings before Abraham Gaitan took over and kept Dunedin off the board for the final 4.1 innings.

The Blue Jays added their final run in the fourth inning when JoJo Parker connected on a solo home run to right field, extending the lead to 9-0.

Daytona managed just three hits offensively. Jalen Hairston led the way with a 2-for-3 night that included a double, while Dylan King recorded the club's only other hit with a fifth-inning single.

The Tortugas were unable to mount a scoring threat, going 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position and striking out 11 times and failing to reach third base as Dunedin pitching completed the shutout. Stat of the Day

16.1 - Daytona has not scored a run against a Dunedin starting pitcher during its current three-game losing streak. Blue Jays starters have combined for 16.1 consecutive scoreless innings over that stretch. Notes

- Daytona fell to 19-36 overall and 7-21 on the road.

- The Blue Jays lead the series 3-1.

- The loss officially eliminated the Tortugas from first-half playoff contention.

- Daytona has lost three consecutive games.

- The Tortugas fell to 13-29 against right-handed starters.

- Daytona is now 7-9 when opponents record 10 or more hits.

- The Tortugas dropped to 6-29 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona fell to 5-31 when being outhit.

- The shutout was Daytona's third of the season.

- Gaitan set a new career high with 4.1 innings pitched, surpassing his previous mark of 3.2 innings on July 11, 2025 vs. the ACL Angels.

- Gaitan also established a new career high with six strikeouts. His previous best was four, accomplished four times, most recently on July 21, 2025 vs. the ACL Brewers.

- Hairston recorded his first Single-A hit, first Single-A extra-base hit, and first Single-A multi-hit game. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday, June 6. First pitch from TD Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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