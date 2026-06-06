Threshers Hold off Mets 5-4 to Secure Series Victory

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets outfielder Yohairo Cuevas

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets outfielder Yohairo Cuevas(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers won their sixth straight game by slipping past the St. Lucie Mets 5-4 on Friday night at Clover Park. It was the fifth straight loss for the Mets.

The Mets were hurt by errors again, as they committed two in the second inning that led to three unearned runs for the Threshers. Starter Emilio Obispo pitched perfect first inning but threw away a ground ball comebacker in the second inning that could have been a possible double play ball.

The next batter Will Vierling hit a ground ball to second baseman Branny De Oleo, who made a throwing error that brought in a Threshers run and reloaded the bases. Two batters later Robert Phelps hit a two-run single with two outs to make it 3-0.

Obispo settled in and retired the next seven Threshers he faced to finish his outing. He tossed 4.0 innings with three runs (zero earned). He struck out five and walked just one.

The Mets got a run back in the fourth when Elian Peña scored on a double play ball hit into by Randy Guzman to make it 3-1.

Alirio Ferrebus clubbed a two-out, two-run homer off Mets reliever Elwis Mijares in the fifth inning to increase the Threshers lead to 5-1.

Yohairo Cuevas narrowly missed hitting a three-run homer off Threshers starter Ramón Márquez in the sixth inning and had to settle for a RBI double off the wall that made it 5-2.

With runners on second and third and one out, the Threshers went to the bullpen and Cole Gilley struck out Simon Juan and got AJ Salgado to ground out to end the threat.

Juan got to Gilley the next time up in the eighth inning by hitting a two-run double that cut the Mets deficit to 5-4. Wilmer Blanco replaced Gilley and retired the next two batters to strand Juan at second base as the tying run.

Blanco returned for the ninth and retired the side in order to end the game and secure his second save.

Márquez got the win. He held the Mets to two runs (one earned) over 5.1 innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

Cuevas went 2 for 4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run.

Peña was 2 for 3 with two singles and a hit-by-pitch from the leadoff spot.

Joe Scarborough pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with one strikeout in relief. Tyler McLoughlin pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Mets have given 22 runs in the series but only 11 of the runs have been earned.

The Mets (24-31) and Threshers (35-20) play the sixth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Sandlot Night with the Mets wearing special jerseys to pay homage to the classic movie. It's also Bark in the Parks ($2 dog tickets). The night will end with postgame fireworks.

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Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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