Mets Shut Down Mighty Mussels, 6-2

Published on June 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets shortstop Antonio Jimenez

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets shortstop Antonio Jimenez(St. Lucie Mets)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 6-2 in the series opener between the teams at Lee Health Sports Complex on Tuesday night.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Mets. They scored in the first inning and four pitchers combined to hold the Mussels to 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position. At the plate Julio Zayas led the charge by going 4 for 5 with a double and three RBI.

Zayas hit a RBI double off Justin Mitrovich in the first inning to plate Antonio Jimenez for a 1-0 lead.

Trey Snyder stole third base and scored on an errant throw by catcher Ryan Sprock in the third inning to make it 2-0.

Jimenez drove in Elian Peña with a RBI single in the fifth inning for a 3-0 advantage.

Jeremy Rodriguez scored from third base on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to open up a 4-0 lead.

Zayas clubbed two-run single in the seventh to break the game open and put the Mets up 6-1.

Mets starter Emilio Obispo struggled with his command by walking five batters but he still managed 4.0 shutout innings to lower his season ERA to 1.49. Obispo turned an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded in the second inning then later stranded the bases loaded in the fourth inning by getting a fly out.

Zack Mack pitched 2.0 innings behind Obispo to get the win. One unearned run scored against Mack on a double play ball. He has not allowed an earned run over his last 10 appearances.

Miguel Mejias stranded two in scoring position in the seventh inning. One runs scored on him on a passed ball.

Ernesto Mercedes struck out four while pitching the final two innings scoreless to close out the game in a non-save spot.

Jimenez finished 1 for 3 with a walk, RBI and two runs.

Snyder was 2 for 5 with three stolen bases and two runs scored.

The Mets (2-1, 35-34) and Mighty Mussels (2-2, 39-30) play the second game of their series at Lee Health Sports Complex on Wednesday. First pitch is 12:05 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2026

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