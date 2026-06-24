Torres Sets Tone as Tortugas Top Flying Tigers 6-2

Published on June 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Stharlin Torres delivered the best start of his professional career and the Daytona Tortugas backed him with two home runs in a 6-2 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona jumped in front in the first inning. Kyle Henley was hit by a pitch and Ty Doucette followed with a single before Bernard Moon lined a two-run double to left field, giving the Tortugas a 2-0 lead.

From there, Torres took control.

The right-hander worked around two baserunners in the third and an error in the fifth, but never allowed Lakeland to break through. He completed a career-high 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out three. Torres became the fourth Tortugas pitcher to throw 6.0 innings in a start this season, matching the longest outing by a Daytona pitcher in 2026.

Daytona gave him more breathing room in the sixth. Arnaldo Lantigua opened the inning with a solo home run to left field, his second of the season. Moon then walked, Rafhlmil Torres singled and both runners moved up on a double steal before Drew Davies lifted a sacrifice fly. Henry Hunter followed with an RBI double to right-center, stretching the lead to 5-0.

Doucette added another run in the seventh with a solo home run to right field, his third of the season, extending the advantage to 6-0.

Lakeland scored twice in the eighth against Luke Hayden, but Andrew Shaffner entered with the bases loaded in the ninth and induced a groundout to earn his third save of the season.

Daytona finished with nine hits, including multi-hit games from Doucette and Lantigua, while all nine Tortugas reached base. Stat of the Day

6.0 - Stharlin Torres threw a career-high 6.0 scoreless innings, becoming the fourth Tortugas pitcher to go 6.0 innings in a start this season and tying the longest outing by a Daytona pitcher in 2026. Notes

- Daytona improved to 23-46 overall and 2-1 in the second half.

- The Tortugas have won back-to-back games.

- Daytona is over .500 in a half for the first time since starting the first half 1-0.

- Daytona improved to 5-13 in June and 4-7 on Tuesdays.

- The Tortugas improved to 15-19 at home.

- Daytona is now 16-33 in night games.

- The Tortugas improved to 9-9 against left-handed starters.

- Daytona improved to 15-0 when leading after eight innings.

- The Tortugas are now 13-15 when hitting a home run.

- Daytona improved to 15-19 when scoring first.

- The Tortugas are 17-10 when scoring five or more runs.

- Daytona improved to 16-0 when outhitting its opponent.

- Daytona improved to 3-4 against Lakeland this season and has won three straight head-to-head meetings.

- Stharlin Torres extended his scoreless innings streak to a season-high 8.0 innings.

- Torres set a new career high with 6.0 innings pitched, surpassing his previous high of 5.2 innings on May 13 at Palm Beach.

- Torres became the fourth Tortugas pitcher to throw 6.0 innings in a start this season, tying the longest outing by a Daytona pitcher this year.

- It marked the second time a Tortugas pitcher has thrown 6.0 scoreless innings against Lakeland this season.

- Lantigua hit his second home run of the season.

- Doucette hit his third home run of the season and recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the year.

- Moon recorded his seventh multi-RBI game of the season and extended his on-base streak to eight games.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 13 games and his hitting streak to seven games, his longest of the season.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to eight games.

- Hunter extended his on-base streak to five games, his longest of the season.

- All nine Tortugas batters reached base. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday, June 24 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2026

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