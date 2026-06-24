Messina Spins Four No-Hit Frames in 3-1 Loss

Published on June 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays offense was held in check as they fell 3-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in their series opener.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Carson Messina (4 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K) fired four no-hit innings with five strikeouts, allowing only an unearned run.

Messina induced 11 whiffs on 26 swings (42% whiff rate).

SS JoJo Parker (1-for-4, SB) smacked a single and swiped his 19th bag of the season.

Parker extended his hit streak to five games, over which he's batting .350 with 3 HR, 9 RBI, and a 1.409 OPS.

His 19 stolen bases are 2nd among Blue Jay minor leaguers.







Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.