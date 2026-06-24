Messina Spins Four No-Hit Frames in 3-1 Loss
Published on June 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays offense was held in check as they fell 3-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in their series opener.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Carson Messina (4 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K) fired four no-hit innings with five strikeouts, allowing only an unearned run.
Messina induced 11 whiffs on 26 swings (42% whiff rate).
SS JoJo Parker (1-for-4, SB) smacked a single and swiped his 19th bag of the season.
Parker extended his hit streak to five games, over which he's batting .350 with 3 HR, 9 RBI, and a 1.409 OPS.
His 19 stolen bases are 2nd among Blue Jay minor leaguers.
Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2026
- Torres Sets Tone as Tortugas Top Flying Tigers 6-2 - Daytona Tortugas
- Messina Spins Four No-Hit Frames in 3-1 Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Marauders Allow Season-High 16 Runs in Loss to Cardinals - Bradenton Marauders
- Threshers Hold Lead Until Eighth, Drop Third Straight - Clearwater Threshers
- Palm Beach Erases Five-Run Deficit in 16-6 Win over Bradenton Tuesday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Mets Shut Down Mighty Mussels, 6-2 - St. Lucie Mets
- Sprock's Hitting Streak Reaches 16 in Series Opening Loss to St. Lucie - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Marauders Earn Series Victory Behind Pimentel's Go-Ahead Homer - Bradenton Marauders
- Levi Sterling Named FSL Pitcher of the Week - Bradenton Marauders
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