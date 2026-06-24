Marauders Allow Season-High 16 Runs in Loss to Cardinals

Published on June 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







PALM BEACH, Fla. - Despite a five run first inning, the Bradenton Marauders (2-2, 33-36) let up a season-high 16 runs during a 16-6 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals (3-1, 36-34) on Tuesday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Brent Iredale and Richard Ramirez homered, while Edgleen Perez collected two hits.

In the top of the first, the Marauders offense exploded off Cardinals starter Cooper Hjerpe. Antonio Pimentel singled, Perez doubled, and Iredale homered to make it 3-0. Eddie Rynders worked a walk and came around to score on a home run by Ramirez to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

Palm Beach proceeded to score two runs in the first, four in the fourth, and eight in the fifth to take a 14-5 lead.

The Marauders answered back with a run in the top of the sixth. Iredale walked, moved to third on a throwing error, and scored on a single by Perez to make it 14-6.

Palm Beach plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth and Bradenton went scoreless the rest of the way to fall 16-6.

Cade Crossland (4-2) earned the win, letting up a run (zero earned), three walks with eight strikeouts over 4.1 no-hit frames. Levi Sterling (4-4) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits, three walks, and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

Bradenton and Palm Beach play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. RHP Jeter Martinez (1-3, 3.91) takes the ball for the Marauders, while RHP Brain Holiday (0-1, 4.24) is on the mound for the Cardinals.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2026

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