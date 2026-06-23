Marauders Earn Series Victory Behind Pimentel's Go-Ahead Homer

Published on June 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Antonio Pimentel sent a go-ahead homer over the right field wall to open up the seventh, leading the Bradenton Marauders (2-1, 33-35) to an 8-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers (1-2, 41-28) on Sunday from LECOM Park. Brent Iredale drove in three runs with a triple, and Bradenton secured their first series win since early May.

In the bottom of the first, Pimentel reached on a fielding error, moved to second on a single by Edgleen Perez, and came around to score on a throwing error to make it 1-0.

Perez singled to lead off the bottom of the third and plated on a double from Richard Ramirez to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

After the Threshers tied the game, the Marauders offense exploded in the bottom of the seventh. Pimentel homered, putting Bradenton up 3-2. Perez walked, Bralyn Brazoban singled, and Ramirez walked to load the bases. Hyun Sueng Lee walked, scoring Perez to move the score, 4-2. A triple from Iredale cleared the bases and made it a 7-2 ballgame.

In the bottom of the eighth, Pimentel walked, moved to third on a single by Brazoban, and scored on a fielding error to make it 8-2.

Despite a run by Clearwater in the top of the ninth, the Threshers went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize an 8-3 win for the Marauders.

Dariel Francia (1-0) earned the win tossing a scoreless 0.1 frames. MT Morrissey (3-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits, three walks, and a strikeout over 1.0 inning.

Bradenton takes the day off on Monday before traveling on the road to begin a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. EST.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2026

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