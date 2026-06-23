Levi Sterling Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton Marauders RHP Levi Sterling has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for June 16-21, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Sterling allowed just two hits and notched four strikeouts while matching a career-high 6.0 scoreless innings of work during his start on June 17 against the Clearwater Threshers. The outing was Sterling's third start of the month and now holds a 2.65 ERA with 20 strikeouts over 17.0 frames in June. With the four strikeouts on Wednesday, Sterling has completed four or more punchouts in each of his last five starts.

The 19-year-old from Los Angeles, California was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 37th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Sterling spent the majority of last season with the FCL Pirates, going 3-2 with a 6.57 ERA over 11 appearances. He is the third Marauders pitcher to win the award this year, after RHP Seth Hernandez was named Pitcher of the Week in April and RHP Jack Anker reached the achievement twice in May.

During the month of June for the FSL, Sterling ranks sixth in ERA, tied for ninth in strikeouts, sixth in innings pitched, third in opposing batting average (.169), and second in WHIP (0.76).

Sterling and the Marauders head to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, to begin a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2026

Levi Sterling Named FSL Pitcher of the Week - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.