Sanchez Swipes Home, Jays Win Sixth Straight

Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays claimed their sixth straight victory in an extra-inning thriller on Tuesday, rallying from a 5-1 deficit in the 7th inning to defeat the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels 6-5 in their series opener at Hammond Stadium.

Juan Sanchez stole home in the 10th inning to score the winning run, while the Blue Jays swiped five bases in the victory.

The Blue Jays bullpen quartet of Luis Victorino, Diego Dominguez, Franly Urena, and Josbel Garcia combined to hold the Mussels without an earned run over the final 6.1 innings.

Over their six-game winning streak, Dunedin pitchers have posted a 1.64 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 55 innings while holding opponents to a .187 batting average.

KEY PERFORMERS

**RHP Franly Urena (**2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K) fired 2.1 no-hit frames in relief including striking out the side in the 8th and earned his third win of the season.

Over his last four outings since May 29, Urena has not allowed a run in six innings with two hits, two walks, and ten strikeouts.

Urena topped out at 97.2 MPH, his third hardest pitch of the season.

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-4, RBI, R, BB, 2 SB) ripped the game-tying RBI single in the 7th inning for his second hit of the night.

Parker logged his ninth multi-hit performance of 2026.

The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect also swiped a pair of bags and is now 3rd on the team with 15 stolen bases on the season.

C Adam Hackenberg (2-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB) reached base four times including an RBI single in the 2ndto put Dunedin on the board.







Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2026

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