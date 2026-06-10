Hammerheads Pile on Late, Hand Tortugas Sixth Straight Loss

Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas were held to three hits and struck out 12 times as the Jupiter Hammerheads erupted for nine runs in the ninth inning to pull away for a 14-1 victory Monday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Jupiter opened the scoring in the second inning when Echedry Vargas lined an RBI single to center, giving the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads added another run in the fourth when Vargas launched a solo home run to left field, extending the advantage to 2-0.

After Luis Cova doubled to begin the fifth, Andres Valor followed with a two-run homer to push the lead to 4-0 and chase Daytona starter Mason Morris from the game.

Daytona broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Ichiro Cano and Anielson Buten opened the inning with back-to-back singles before Yeycol Soriano drew a walk to load the bases. Anthuan Valencia then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Cano and trimming the deficit to 4-1.

The Tortugas had opportunities to get closer but could not capitalize. Daytona left runners aboard in the fourth and fifth innings and managed just one baserunner over the final four frames.

Meanwhile, Lisnerkin Lantigua kept Jupiter in check out of the bullpen, retiring 11 of the 12 batters he faced while striking out five over 3.2 innings.

The game remained 5-1 entering the ninth before Jupiter broke it open. The Hammerheads sent 13 batters to the plate, collecting seven hits and scoring nine runs in the inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Jake McCutcheon.

Daytona finished with three hits, one each from Davies, Cano, and Buten, while Jupiter piled up 15 hits and went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Stat of the Day

14 - The 14 runs allowed were the most surrendered by Daytona since April 30 against Fort Myers, when the Mighty Mussels scored 24 runs. Notes

- Daytona fell to 19-39 overall and 12-16 at home.

- The Tortugas have lost six straight games, tied for their longest losing streak of the season. It is the fourth separate six-game losing streak for Daytona in 2026.

- Jupiter improved to 12-4 against Daytona this season.

- Daytona dropped to 13-31 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas fell to 1-29 when trailing after seven innings.

- Daytona is now 7-11 when allowing 10 or more hits.

- The Tortugas dropped to 6-32 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona fell to 5-34 when being outhit by its opponent.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to three games and collected his ninth double of the season.

- Lantigua set a new season high with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings of relief.

- Daytona was held to three hits, matching its second-lowest hit total in a game this season. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series with the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday, June 9. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2026

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