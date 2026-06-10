Tanner Gresham Wins FSL Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







After anchoring the third no-hitter in the last three seasons for the Threshers on Wednesday, Tanner Gresham earned the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the first week in June. Gresham, along with Threshers relievers Marty Gair and Gabe Craig, combined for a seven-inning no-hitter on Wednesday, June Third, with Gresham serving as the starter. After walking the first batter of the game, Gresham retired the next 15 Mets hitters in order in 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings.

Gresham struck out eight batters in the 5.0-inning start, his second-highest strikeout total in a game as a pro. His 5.0 innings of work marked the longest start of his professional career, and his first professional win was sealed when the Threshers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Gresham's next start comes against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, against whom he struck out a career-best nine batters on May 14th, on Tuesday night.

The Threshers will begin a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, June 9...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2026

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