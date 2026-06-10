Tanner Gresham Wins FSL Pitcher of the Week
Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Clearwater Threshers News Release
After anchoring the third no-hitter in the last three seasons for the Threshers on Wednesday, Tanner Gresham earned the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the first week in June. Gresham, along with Threshers relievers Marty Gair and Gabe Craig, combined for a seven-inning no-hitter on Wednesday, June Third, with Gresham serving as the starter. After walking the first batter of the game, Gresham retired the next 15 Mets hitters in order in 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings.
Gresham struck out eight batters in the 5.0-inning start, his second-highest strikeout total in a game as a pro. His 5.0 innings of work marked the longest start of his professional career, and his first professional win was sealed when the Threshers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Gresham's next start comes against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, against whom he struck out a career-best nine batters on May 14th, on Tuesday night.
The Threshers will begin a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, June 9...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.
Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Sanchez Swipes Home, Jays Win Sixth Straight - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mussels Blow Four-Run Lead, Drop Opener to Dunedin - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Hammerheads Pile on Late, Hand Tortugas Sixth Straight Loss - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Throw First No-Hitter in 23 Years, Blank Cardinals 7-0 - St. Lucie Mets
- Palm Beach Falls to St. Lucie 7-0 in No-Hitter Tuesday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Gresham Tosses Five Shutout Frames, But Six-Run Eighth Sinks Threshers - Clearwater Threshers
- Tanner Gresham Wins FSL Pitcher of the Week - Clearwater Threshers
- Gameday Preview: St. Lucie Mets vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, June 9 - Sunday, June 14 - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Clearwater Threshers Stories
- Gresham Tosses Five Shutout Frames, But Six-Run Eighth Sinks Threshers
- Tanner Gresham Wins FSL Pitcher of the Week
- Humphreys Sets Career-Highs in Hits and RBIs as Threshers Take Finale
- Pacheco Fans Six But Threshers Fall on Saturday
- Threshers Take Early Lead, Hang on for Sixth-Straight Win