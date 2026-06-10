Palm Beach Falls to St. Lucie 7-0 in No-Hitter Tuesday Night

Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (30-28) were no-hit by the St. Lucie Mets (26-32) by a final score of 7-0 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was the ninth no-hitter in Minor League Baseball this year and the second in the Florida State League (April 26, Fort Myers no-hit Dunedin). It is the third time the Cardinals have not recorded a hit and first time since May 10th, 2022 against Fort Myers.

The Mets scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning against Palm Beach starting pitcher Nelfy Ynfante (L, 1-2). Elian Peña led off the frame, reaching first base on Michael Dattalo's first error of the season. Later in the inning with two outs, Brayden Smith made a sliding stop on a groundball hit by Yohairo Cuevas. However, Smith committed a throwing error, which allowed Peña to score as the Mets led 1-0.

St. Lucie added to its lead in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Peña scored from third base on a passed ball committed by Heriberto Caraballo. Two batters later, Julio Zayas hit an RBI single to right field to score Antonio Jimenez and the Mets took a 3-0 lead.

The Mets jumped to a big lead in the top of the sixth inning. With two runners on in two outs, Trey Snyder hit a two-RBI triple down the right field line and later scored on a pickoff throwing error by Cardinals' pitcher Liam Best as St. Lucie took a 6-0 lead.

St. Lucie starter Cam Tilly (W, 3-2) tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings, where he did not allow a hit. Tilly threw just 80 pitches and struck out four Cardinals. Dylan Drissen entered for the Cardinals in the top of the seventh inning, and after a leadoff single, he retired six straight Mets, five of which went down on strikes.

The Mets added one more run in the top of the ninth inning when Antonio Jimenez blasted his first home run of the year to left field to give the Mets a 7-0 lead. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Palm Beach entered still with no hits. They got two runners on with an error and a walk, but Elwis Mijares completed 2 2/3 innings to complete the second no-hitter in the FSL this year.

The Cardinals and Mets continue their six-game series with game two on Wednesday, June 10th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2026

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