Gresham Tosses Five Shutout Frames, But Six-Run Eighth Sinks Threshers

Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Reigning Florida State League Pitcher of the Week Tanner Gresham spun another scoreless gem for the Clearwater Threshers (36-22), but they surrendered an early lead to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (28-29) in a 7-5 loss on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to solidify their first-place lead when they return home for a Wednesday rematch.

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Nathan Humphreys started the scoring with a no-doubt home run to right field to give the Threshers their first run of the game. After pitching dominated the next five innings, Humphreys doubled with two outs in the sixth and scored on a single by Alirio Ferrebus to double the Threshers' advantage. Lakeland scored their first run of the game in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to cut the lead in half.

Clearwater's momentum carried into the seventh inning, which began with a leadoff walk to Matthew Ferrara. He advanced to second on a single by Jonathan Hogart and scored on an RBI single by Will Vierling to make it 3-0. After the second out, Griffin Burkholder beat out an infield single to score Hogart from third to give the Threshers a three-run lead. Lakeland's bats came out firing, with their first four batters in the eighth recording hits and finishing the frame with six runs on seven hits to take their first lead of the game.

Alirio Ferrebus walked to start the bottom of the eighth and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Grayson Grinsell. A fielding error by Lakeland first baseman Beau Ankeney kept a batted ball by Juan Villavicencio rolling into right, allowing Ferrebus to score from second and cut the deficit to two runs. After putting the tying run aboard with one out in the eighth, the Threshers couldn't pick up another hit and fell 7-5 to start their second series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Tanner Gresham allowed one hit with four walks and five strikeouts in 5.0 scoreless innings of a no-decision. Micah Ottenbreit walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. James Tallon struck out one and walked one with one hit and one run allowed in 1.0 inning. Peyton Havard (1-1) took the loss by allowing six runs on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout in 0.2 innings. Tyler Bowen finished the final 1.1 innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and one strikeout.

Vierling has driven in at least one run in each of the Threshers' last four games...Gresham has struck out 13 batters with one hit in his last 10.0 shutout innings...Humphreys has hit three home runs in his past two games...Five of his last six hits have gone for extra-bases...Burkholder picked up his twelfth multi-hit game of the season...The Threshers will continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday, June 10...First pitch on Wednesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2026

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