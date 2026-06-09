Gameday Preview: St. Lucie Mets vs Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Palm Beach is coming off of a homestand in Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees A-affiliate. The Yankees took the series, but there were still many game highlights.

Michael Dattalo continued his hot streak, hitting several RBI doubles and Brayden Smith and Ryan Weingartner both hit homeruns.

Looking to the future, the St. Lucie Mets Join the Beachbirds for the first time at the Dean since April. Starter Cam Tilly rank #27 in the Mets Top 30 Prospects List. Drafted out of Auburn, Tilly's slider is one of his more praised pitches in his arsenal, with his splitter and fastball coming in second and third.

THE BIRDHOUSE:

- Ryan Mitchell is among the FSL league leaders for runs (35) and walks (47).

- Brayden Smith currently has an active streak for getting on base (13)

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 9

Jack Martinez struck out a career high of 9 batters on June 6 against Tampa. He has struck out at least 5 hitters on each of his last 4 starts dating back to May 17 and ranks 4th in the league with a team high 25 strikeouts in that span. He ranks 5th in the FSL with 57 SO on the season.

FUN FACT:

Nelfy Ynfante is from a city in the Dominican Republic called San Francisco de Macoris, a hub for baseball and one of the world's top exportes of organic coco. It also served as a revolution site in different points of the D.R's history.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Matthew Miura, CF

Ryann Mitchell, RF

Ryan Weingartner, 2B

Michael Dattalo, 1B

Brayden Smith, SS

Jonathan Mejia, 3B

Chase Heath, DH

Yordalin Pena, LF

Heriberto Caraballo, C

Nelfy Ynfante, SP

ROSTER MOVES

Cooper Hjerpe transferred to PMB on rehab assignment.

Jake Shelagowski transferred to the 7D IL.

THROUGH THE BRANCHES

MEMPHIS (AAA)

C Leo Bernal smacked a two-run home run with 2 hits, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored during an 11-3 loss vs. Louisville (Reds) on June 6. He has crushed a home run in back-to-back games for the first time this season and is riding a 6-game hit streak since May 27 (.440, 11-25). Bernal has scored 7 runs over his last 5 games since May 29 and has 10 hits during that span.

SPRINGFIELD (AA)

LHP Mason Molina has not surrendered more than 3 ER in any of his 8 starts since April 17 and is 3rd in the Texas League with a 3.15 ERA (16 ER/45.2 IP). Molina has punched out 56 hitters on the season (2nd-most on team). He also leads the St. Louis organization in FIP (3.65), while ranking 2nd in K% (29%) and WHIP (1.20).

PEORIA (A+)

INF Cade McGee crushed 2 home runs while recording a walk and 3 RBI in a 5-0 win vs. Beloit (Marlins) on June 6. He has homered in a career-high 3 consecutive games

(4 total), which is the longest active streak in the Midwest League. In June, he ranks 1st in the MIdwest League in SLG (1.200) and OPS (1.700), and 2nd in HR (4)

FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE

UTL Cristofer Lebrón smashed a solo HR as part of a 2-hit game with 2 runs scored in a12-8 win vs. the FCL Mets on June 6. Lebron has clubbed 5 HR on the season (T-3rd in

Florida Complex League). He has reached base safely in 10-of-11 games since May 23 and is T-3rd in the FCL in extra-base hits (6), T-4th in TB (24) and 5th in OPS (1.183).

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

OF Emanuel Luna smashed two home runs in an 11-5 win vs. the DSL Nationals on June 6. The 17-year-old has homered 3 times across his first 3 professional games, sharing the Dominican Summer League lead in homers. St. Louis' No. 17-ranked prospect also tops the team with 7 RBI and 15 total bases this season







Florida State League Stories from June 9, 2026

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