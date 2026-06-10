Mets Throw First No-Hitter in 23 Years, Blank Cardinals 7-0

Published on June 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitchers Elwis Mijares, Cam Tilly and Chase Meggers (left to right)

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitchers Elwis Mijares, Cam Tilly and Chase Meggers (left to right)(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER, Fla. - Cam Tilly and Elwis Mijares combined to pitch the St. Lucie Mets first no-hitter in 23 years in a 7-0 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

It was the sixth no-hitter in 38-year history of the franchise and the third nine inning no-hitter. The last time the Mets pitched a no-hitter was June 23, 2003 vs. Brevard County. That season the Mets pitched three no-hitters in the span of a month-and-a-half.

Tilly pitched the first 6.1 innings. The closest the Cardinals came to hit against him was in the second inning when center fielder Trey Snyder made a spectacular diving catch to rob Michael Dattalo of extra bases.

Tilly became the first Mets starter this season to pitch past the sixth inning. He recorded one out in the seventh and walked two batters before being replaced by Mijares.

With a 6-0 lead and two runners on, Mijares retired both Cardinals he faced to keep the no-no going.

Tilly walked three and struck out four while throwing 80 pitches. In Tilly's first professional start on April 4th this year - also at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium against the Cardinals - he pitched 5.0 no-hit innings.

Chase Heath led off the eighth with a sharp line drive to left field that was flagged down by Yohairo Cuevas.

Matthew Miura hit a ground ball up the middle to start the ninth that shortstop Elian Peña fielded and threw low to first for what was ruled and error that allowed Miura to reach. Mijares then struck out Ryan Mitchell and Ryan Weingartner. Mijares walked Dattalo before getting Brayden Smith to ground out harmlessly to Julio Zayas at first base to clinch the no-hitter.

The catcher for all nine innings was Chase Meggers.

The Mets offense scored the only run it needed in the third inning when Peña scored on a throwing error by the shortstop Smith for a 1-0 lead.

The Mets scored two more runs in the fifth inning on a passed ball and two-out RBI single by Zayas to make it 3-0.

Snyder opened the game up with a two-run triple in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.

Antonio Jimenez capped the scoring with a solo home run in the ninth.

The Mets (26-32) and Cardinals (30-28) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

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