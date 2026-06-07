Cook Flashes Speed in Fifth Straight Victory
Published on June 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays won their fifth straight game, downing the Daytona Tortugas 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in their series finale.
Over their five-game winning streak to close out the series against Daytona, Dunedin pitchers posted a 1.40 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 45 innings while holding the Tortugas to a .168 batting average.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Silvano Hechavarria (5 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K) fired five shutout frames with five strikeouts and earned his first win of the season.
RHP Yimi Garcia (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) fired a shutout 6th inning with a strikeout on 17 pitches (11 strikes) in his second rehab appearance for Dunedin.
DH Alejandro Kirk (0-for-3, BB) worked a walk in the 5th in his third rehab game for Dunedin.
CF Jake Cook (2-for-3, RBI, 2B, 3B, R, SB) showcased his speed with a triple in the 3rd, RBI hustle double in the 6th, and stole a bag and scored a run.
The Blue Jays No. 10 prospect logged his second consecutive multi-hit game.
Cook has swiped seven bases in his last 11 games.
Florida State League Stories from June 7, 2026
- Lakeland Loses Lead Late, Responds with Two-Run Eighth to Take Series Finale 5-3 over Fort Myers - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Cook Flashes Speed in Fifth Straight Victory - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Threshers Come Back Late to Beat Mets 11-8 - St. Lucie Mets
- Sprock's Big Day Not Enough in Series Finale Loss to Flying Tigers - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Marauders Collect 4-1 Win Behind Martinez's Season-High Eight Strikeouts - Bradenton Marauders
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