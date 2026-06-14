Cook's First Pro Homer Caps 15-Run Outburst

Published on June 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Ft. Myers, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays erupted for a season-high 15 runs on a season-high 16 hits to defeat the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels 15-5 on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium in game five of a six-game set.

All nine Dunedin starters scored a run, eight recorded a hit, and six posted multi-hit games. The Blue Jays' 10-run victory marked their largest margin of victory this season.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (5 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 K) fired five scoreless frames to earn up the win.

Hechavarria picked up his second straight victory and has allowed one run on eight hits over his last two starts spanning 10 innings.

SS JoJo Parker (4-for-6, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B) tallied a career-high four hits, highlighted by a two-run triple in the 3rd for his first professional three-bagger.

3B Juan Sanchez (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) doubled home a run in the 3rd before adding a sacrifice fly in the 9th.

The Blue Jays No. 6 prospect also lined out at 107.9 MPH.

Sanchez has hit safely in five straight and 12 of his last 13 games.

Over his last 17 games, Sanchez is batting .382 with two home runs, 14 RBI, and a 1.074 OPS

CF Jake Cook (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R) launched a grand slam in the 9th for his first professional home run.

The grand slam left his bat at 101.3 MPH.

It was the first grand slam by a Blue Jay this season and the club's first since Eddie Micheletti Jr. on 8/25/24 @ CLR.

1B Brock Tibbitts (2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B, R) recorded his first multi-hit and multi-RBI games with Dunedin since returning from the injured list.







Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2026

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