Six-Run Sixth Sends Tortugas Past Hammerheads in 12-6 Triller

Published on June 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas erased an early three-run deficit with a six-run sixth inning and pulled away late for a 12-6 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

The Tortugas jumped in front in the first inning. Rafhlmil Torres singled and Kyle Henley followed with a base hit before a sacrifice fly from Ty Doucette plated the first run. After a passed ball by Jupiter catcher Jeremy Almonte, Henley scored to give Daytona a 2-0 lead.

Jupiter answered immediately in the second. An RBI single by Almonte tied the game before Carter Johnson lined a two-out, two-run triple into left field to put the Hammerheads ahead 3-2.

The Hammerheads added two more runs in the third on a two-run single from Jake McCutcheon, extending the advantage to 5-2.

Daytona chipped away in the fourth when Anielson Buten tripled and scored on a single by Pablo Nunez, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

After being held scoreless for much of the night by Jupiter starter Walin Castillo, the Tortugas broke the game open in the sixth.

Buten and Nunez opened the inning with back-to-back baserunners before Jalen Hairston delivered an RBI ground-rule double. Anthuan Valencia followed with a two-run single that was misplayed in center field, allowing Daytona to tie the game. Moments later, Torres lined a two-run single to right-center and Henley added an RBI double down the left-field line as the Tortugas scored six times to surge in front 9-5.

Jupiter got one run back in the seventh, but Daytona answered immediately.

Three walks helped load the bases before a balk scored one run and a sacrifice fly by Valencia plated another. A second sacrifice fly from Henley, combined with a throwing error by right fielder Andres Valor, pushed the lead to 12-6.

The bullpen made the advantage stand. Mike Villani covered 3.0 innings in relief to earn his first win of the season, while Lisnerkin Lantigua stranded three inherited runners in the seventh and recorded the final seven outs in order to lock down the victory and pick up his first save of the season. Stat of the Day

11 - Daytona racked up 11 hits during the ballgame, their highest number of hits in a game since they had 12 against Tampa on May 26. Notes

- Daytona improved to 21-41 overall and 14-18 at home.

- The Hammerheads lead the series 3-2.

- Daytona prevented Jupiter from clinching the FSL East First Half title.

- The Tortugas improved to 6-14 against Jupiter this season.

- Daytona improved to 14-31 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas improved to 14-3 when leading after seven innings.

- Daytona is 10-3 when recording 10 or more hits.

- The Tortugas improved to 14-17 when scoring first.

- Daytona improved to 15-9 when scoring five or more runs.

- The Tortugas are now 14-0 when outhitting their opponent.

- Villani earned his first win of the season and set a new career high with 3.0 innings pitched. His previous high was 2.0 innings, which he had reached 10 times.

- Buten tied a career high with three hits for the eighth time in his career and recorded his first three-hit game at the Single-A level. It was his fourth multi-hit game and first three hit performance since May 7 vs. the ACL Guardians.

- Torres recorded his 14th multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Henley collected his 16th multi-hit game, 11th two-hit game, and sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

- Hairston notched his third multi-hit game of the year.

- Valencia drove in a season-high three runs and recorded his second multi-RBI game of the season.

- Torres extended his hitting streak to three games and his on-base streak to four games.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to six games.

- Hairston extended his on-base streak to four games. Up Next

The Tortugas and Hammerheads wrap up their six-game series on Sunday, June 14 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2026

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