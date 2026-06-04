Griffin Burkholder and Ramón Márquez Take Phillies Organizational Honors for May

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







Two current and one former Clearwater Thresher have earned Phillies organizational honors for their performance in May, with outfielder Griffin Burkholder taking home the Phillies Hitter of the Month Award and Ramón Márquez sharing the Phillies Pitcher of the Month Award with Alex McFarlance, a Double-A reliever who was a Thresher in 2022 and 2023. A Threshers player has earned a Phillies award in each of the first two months of the 2026 season after Gage Wood earned the Phillies April pitcher of the month after starting the season with the Threshers.

In his third season with the Threshers, Griffin Burkholder has taken home his first monthly honor since being drafted in the second round by the Phillies in the 2024 MLB Draft. Still shaking off injuries that shortened the start of his career, Burkholder got off to a slow start this season, finishing April with a batting average of .163. He raised his average by over 100 points to .281 by the end of May. Burkholder reached base safely in all but one of his 18 games in May, beginning June on a 17-game on-base streak. In those 18 games, Burkholder clubbed three home runs and 14 of his 17 RBIs on the season while slashing .352/.440/.606. Almost half of his 25 hits in May went for extra bases, adding nine doubles to his three home runs for 12 extra-base hits, and Burkholder recorded one or more hits in all but three games in May. Furthermore, Burkholder did not record an error in 129.2 innings in the field in May and has yet to record an error in center or right field through his first game of June 2026. Burkholder gets his next start on Thursday, June Fourth, when the Threshers visit the St. Lucie Mets.

Right-handed pitcher Ramón Márquez made his first start of the season on May Ninth for the Threshers and hit the ground running. He didn't allow a hit until his third inning in Daytona and recorded nine strikeouts without allowing an earned run in each of his first two starts for the Threshers this season. He earned Florida State League Pitcher of the Week Honors for his performance on May 16 against Lakeland, where he struck out nine batters in 5.0 shutout innings in a win over the Flying Tigers, becoming the first Threshers starter this season to finish five full innings on the mound. Márquez made four appearances for the Threshers in May and struck out no less than seven batters in each one of them, with his shortest outing being his 4.0-inning debut against the Tortugas. His first month of the season finished with a 1-0 record in those four outings (three starts), with three earned runs allowed in 18.2 innings for an ERA of 1.29. He struck out 32 batters with just six walks and 11 hits allowed over that span. His next outing will be a start in St. Lucie against the Mets on Friday, June Fifth.

The Threshers will continue a six-game road series against the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday, June 4...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:10 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.