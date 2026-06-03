Tarpons Rout First-Place Cardinals in Series Opener

Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons congratulate Engelth Urena in the dugout

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons congratulate Engelth Urena in the dugout(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons opened June by taking the series opener Tuesday night, rolling to a 12-1 victory over the first-place Palm Beach Cardinals (29-23) at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Making his second start with Tampa, Yankees No. 9 prospect Thatcher Hurd turned in a strong bounce-back performance. The right-hander allowed just one unearned run over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

After both offenses were held scoreless through the first two innings, Hans Montero broke the deadlock in the third. The third baseman launched a two-out solo homer to right field, his seventh of the season, to give Tampa a 1-0 lead.

Palm Beach answered in the top of the fourth with an RBI double to tie the game, but Tampa responded immediately. The Tarpons took control in the bottom half when Hans ripped a two-run single up the middle past the diving shortstop, restoring Tampa's lead at 3-1.

The Tarpons broke the game open an inning later. Willy Montero and Luis Durango reached base via the walk and came around to score on a costly Cardinals error. Two batters later, Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek crushed a two-run homer to right field, extending the advantage to 7-1.

Palm Beach was set to strike in the top of the sixth, but Durango preserved the lead with a highlight-reel catch in right-center field, reaching over the wall to rob a potential home run.

Tampa's offense added the finishing touches in the eighth. Martin-Grudzielanek opened the inning with a triple before Willy Montero cleared the bases with a three-run double down the right-field line. Engelth Urena followed two batters later with a two-run homer to left, pushing the lead to 12-1.

Luis Velasquez earned the win in his first rehab appearance with the Tarpons, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. Justin West closed out the victory with three scoreless frames to record his first save of the season.

Tampa will look to secure a third straight victory when the series continues tomorrow against Palm Beach, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.