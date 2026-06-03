Fort Myers Cruises to Sixth Straight Win, Defeats Lakeland 10-2

Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Enrique Jimenez reached base five times in his first matchup against his former organization as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 10-2 on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Fort Myers' (31-22) offense scored in bunches, and the pitching staff stifled Lakeland (25-26) hitters as the Mussels won their sixth consecutive game. It is the second six-game winning streak of the season for the Mighty Mussels, matching their total from April 22-28 against Dunedin and Daytona.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Bryan Acuna shot a one-out triple into left-center. Damuery Pena followed him with a single to tie the game 1-1. Later in the frame, Henry Kusiak connected on a two-run double off the wall in right field to put Fort Myers ahead 3-1.

Lakeland got a run back in the bottom of the frame on a leadoff home run from Jack Goodman. Mussels' starter Merit Jones (2-1) allowed a pair of leadoff home runs but otherwise navigated out of trouble across his five innings of work. He struck out a career-high eight batters while issuing two walks and working around eight hits.

Fort Myers tacked on another three runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run home run from JP Smith II. The blast left his bat at 107.8 mph and went 390 feet to the top of the berm in left field, making it 6-2.

In the seventh, an RBI double from Luis Fragoza helped facilitate another three-run inning, moving the score to 9-2.

The Mussels added their final run in the ninth on a double from Acuna to make it 10-2.

Jones, Jonathan Stevens, Eric Hammond, and Matthew DesMarets combined to retire the final 13 Lakeland batters of the game. The quartet also held the Flying Tigers to 0-7 with RISP while having a 13-2 strikeout to walk ratio. For Hammond, it was his first appearance in nearly a month after sustaining an eye injury in early May.

The series continues on Wednesday, June 3. Minnesota Twins No. 9 prospect Charlee Soto will pitch on a rehab assignment. It will be his first competitive game since May 17 of last season, marking 412 days between appearances. Lakeland will start Cash Kuiper (7.11). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2026

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