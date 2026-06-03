Ramirez Homers in Marauders Rain-Shortened Loss to Hammerheads

Published on June 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Richard Ramirez blasted a two-run homer in the Bradenton Marauders (25-26) 6-4 rain-shortened loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads (29-23) on Tuesday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Josh Tate extended his hitting streak to six games, while Hyuen Sueng Lee drove in a run and worked a walk

After Jupiter scored a run in the bottom of the second off Bradenton starter Jack Anker, the Marauders answered back with two runs in the top of the third. Tate singled, stole second, and scored on a base hit by Dylan Palmer to make it 1-1. After Palmer was picked off, Sammy Stafura and Edgleen Perez worked walks to put runners on second and first. Lee singled to left, plating Stafura to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Hammerheads scored four runs in the bottom of the third, but the Marauders responded in the top of the fifth. Canon Reeder walked and Ramirez homered to make it a 5-4 ballgame.

In the bottom of the sixth, Abrahan Ramirez singled in a run and put Jupiter up 6-4.

The game was called in the bottom of the sixth due to wet grounds, finalizing a 6-4 win for the Hammerheads.

Gerinton Mendez (1-0) earned the win, letting up two runs on three hits, seven walks, and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings. Anker (3-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits, two walks with four strikeouts over 3.1 frames.

The Marauders and Hammerheads play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Bradenton starts RHP Jaiker Garcia (0-2, 5.68), while RHP Riskiel Tineo (0-0, 7.20) takes the ball for Jupiter.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 3, 2026

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