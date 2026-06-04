Kirk Homers in Rehab Debut, Guthrie Spins Six Shutout Innings in Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Alejandro Kirk homered in his Dunedin rehab debut and Troy Guthrie hurled six shutout frames as the Dunedin Blue Jays took down the Daytona Tortugas 4-2 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Troy Guthrie (6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 8 K) fanned a career-high eight batters over six shutout frames to earn his first win of the season.

Guthrie retired the first ten batters of the game in order.

RHP Yimi Garcia (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) fired a no-hit 7th inning with a strikeout and topped out at 96 MPH in his first MLB rehab outing for Dunedin.

DH Alejandro Kirk (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, BB) launched an opposite-field solo homer in the 3rd inning in his Dunedin rehab debut.

His solo blast left the bat at 97 MPH.

All three MLB position players who have rehabbed with Dunedin this season (Kirk, Addison Barger, Nathan Lukes) have homered at TD Ballpark.

3B Juan Sanchez (2-for-3, 2B, R, BB) extended his hit streak to seven games with his second straight multi-hit game.

His 3rd inning single was scorched at 104.1 MPH.

Over his last 14 games, the Blue Jays No. 6 prospect is batting .375 with two homers and 10 RBI.

RF Blaine Bullard (1-for-5, HR, RBI, R) lifted a solo homer in the 1st to open the scoring, his sixth long ball of the season.







Florida State League Stories from June 3, 2026

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