Dylan Watts Earns FSL Pitcher of the Week Honors

Published on June 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin Blue Jays RHP Dylan Watts has been named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for May 26-31, 2026.

On Friday, May 29, Watts tossed 5.1 no-hit innings in relief against the Clearwater Threshers (Phillies), striking out five and allowing just one baserunner on a hit-by-pitch. That runner was subsequently caught stealing, enabling Watts to face the minimum 16 batters over his outing. He earned his second win of the season as the Blue Jays defeated Clearwater, 8-3, in 10 innings.

Selected by Toronto in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Auburn University, across 10 appearances (four starts) this season, Watts owns a 3.58 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched. Watts has allowed just one run over his last two appearances spanning 9.1 innings. Since April 10, he has posted a 2.81 ERA across his last nine outings.

Watts becomes the second Dunedin player to earn Florida State League weekly honors in 2026, joining fellow right-hander Nolan Perry. Last season, Javen Coleman, Trey Yesavage, and Daniel Guerra each earned Florida State League Pitcher of the Week honors.

The Blue Jays return home to TD Ballpark for a six-game set vs. Daytona (Reds) beginning Tuesday at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available at Dunedinbluejays.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 1, 2026

Dylan Watts Earns FSL Pitcher of the Week Honors - Dunedin Blue Jays

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