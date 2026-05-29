Beltran Ties It in Ninth, Phelps Completes Comeback to Win in Ten

Published on May 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After Nolan Beltran hit a game-tying home run with two outs in the ninth, Robert Phelps won it for the Clearwater Threshers (29-19) on a walkoff single in extras to defeat the Dunedin Blue Jays (19-29) 12-11 in ten innings on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to seal a series win when they return for a Friday night showdown with the Blue Jays

After a scoreless and hitless first inning for both teams, the Blue Jays plated four runs in the second to open up the scoring with a 4-0 lead. The Threshers chipped away at that lead beginning in the third inning when TJayy Walton led off the frame with the Threshers' first hit of the night. After Angel Mata walked, Walton came around to score the Threshers' first run of the night on an RBI single by Victor Cardoza. But the runs didn't stop there. Phelps followed Cardoza with a single that advanced Mata to third. Alirio Ferrebus singled to bring home Mata from third, and a sacrifice fly by Beltran scored Cardoza to cut the deficit to one run.

The rally continued into the fourth inning when Matthew Ferrara led off the frame with a triple. Walton promptly singled him home to tie the game at four. Cardoza drew a one-out walk and stole second before advancing to third on a fielder's choice. The throw to first on the grounder went awry, so Cardoza came around and scored to give the Threshers their first lead of the game.

Dunedin tied the game with two runs in the sixth and took the lead with two more in the eighth. The Threshers left the bases loaded in the eighth and grounded into a double play after Phelps and Humphreys led off the ninth inning with back-to-back walks. Phelps moved to third on the twin killing and stayed there until Beltran tied the game on a two-strike pitch with a two-run homer to right field. After the next out, the game went into extra innings tied at eight runs apiece.

Dunedin plated three runs in the top of the tenth to take the lead going into the home half of extras. Walton drew a walk against Blue Jays reliever Lluveres Severino to put the tying run aboard with Jaeden Calderon starting the frame on second base. Angel Mata ripped a double down the left field line to score Calderon and cut the deficit to two runs. Cardoza followed with another double into the left field corner, plating Walton and Mata to tie the game at eleven. Two pitches later, Robert Phelps hit a grounder that ricocheted off the left field wall, allowing Cardoza to score the winning run from third and completing the comeback with a 12-11 win in ten innings.

Cody Bowker struck out seven batters with one walk in 4.0 innings, surrendering six runs on five hits in a no-decision. Brian Walters followed with two runs allowed on four hits, walking two and striking out one in 2.1 frames. Tyler Bowen tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two hits allowed. Gabe Craig (2-0) earned the win in the final 2.0 innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Bowker tied his career high with seven strikeouts for the third time this season...Phelps tied his career high with three hits...Mata's RBI double in the tenth was his first extra-base hit of the year...He has hit safely in each of his last five games...Calderon pinch hit for Hogart in the eighth...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday, May 29...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2026

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