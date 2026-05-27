Phelps' Late Hit Seals Comeback Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (27-19) scored the final five runs of the game in a 10-8 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (19-27) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to continue the momentum when they return home to resume the series on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first inning, the first three Threshers singled to start the second inning. Juan Villavicencio led off the frame with a single off Blue Jays starter Blake Purnell. He was thrown out at third on a single by Matthew Ferrara, who advanced to second on the throw that brought the first out in the bottom of the second. Jonathan Hogart then singled Ferrara home from second to bring in the first run of the game. After the second out in the frame, Victor Cardoza rocketed a double to centerfield that scored Hogart from first and doubled the Threshers' advantage.

Dunedin got both of those runs back and more, plating five runs to take a three-run advantage in the top of the third. After Ferrara walked, Nolan Beltran crushed a two-run homer to right field to cut the deficit to one run. Villavicencio doubled on the first pitch of the sixth and scored on a one-out double by Alirio Ferrebus to tie the game at five.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Dunedin first baseman Aldo Gaxiola hit a three-run home run to return the Blue Jays to their three-run advantage. That lead did not last long. Robert Phelps reached on an error by Blue Jays shortstop JoJo Parker. He moved to third on a double by Ferrebus and scored on a sacrifice fly by Nathan Humphreys to cut the deficit to two runs. Ferrebus tagged up to third on the sacrifice fly and scored on the next pitch when Villavicencio laced a single up the middle to make it a one-run game.

Hogart was hit by former Threshers' pitcher Josbel Garcia on the second pitch of the eighth, and he moved to second when Beltran walked. Victor Cardoza laid down a sacrifice bunt back to the mound to move both runners to second and third on the first out of the frame. On a 3-2 pitch, Robert Phelps hit a soft line drive into left-center field, and both baserunners took off and scored to give Clearwater back the lead for the first time since the second inning. Griffin Burkholder plated Phelps on a double to give the Threshers a two-run lead that would hold for the final frame, sealing a 10-8 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays to start the series.

Brad Pacheco surrendered five runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Cole Gilley walked two and struck out one with one hit allowed in 2.0 shutout innings. Kevin Warunek let up three runs on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in 1.0 frame. Tegan Cain (1-0) picked up the win with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Marty Gair earned the save with one hit and one strikeout in a scoreless ninth.

Cain earned his first professional win on Tuesday night...Cardoza has hit safely in all three of his May games with the Threshers in 2026...Hogart has scored a run and recorded an extra base hit in each of the last three games...Five Threshers had multiple hits in Tuesday's win...Beltran hit his first home run at BayCare Ballpark since a grand slam at the beginning of May last season...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Wednesday, May 27...First pitch on Wednesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2026

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