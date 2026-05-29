Marauders Bats Silenced in 3-1 Loss to Mets

Published on May 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (24-23) were held to five hits in a 3-1 loss to the St. Lucie Mets (22-26) on Wednesday from LECOM Park. Edgleen Perez extended his hitting streak to four games, while Josh Tate doubled and scored a run.

In the bottom of the first, the Marauders scored off Mets starter Jose Chirinos. Tate doubled, stole third, and scored on a throwing error to make it 1-0.

The Mets earned homers by Branny De Oleo and Jamari Baylor in the top of the second off Marauders starter Jaiker Garcia to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Despite Perez and Eddie King Jr. collecting back-to-back singles to open up the bottom of the ninth, Bradenton went scoreless the rest of the wat to finalize a 3-1 victory for St. Lucie.

Chirinos (3-1) notched the win, letting up a run (zero earned) on three hits, a walk, and nine strikeouts over 6.0 frames. Garcia (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings. Joe Scarbourough (3) collected the save, letting up two hits in a shutout ninth.

The Marauders and Mets play game four of a six-game set on Friday from LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.