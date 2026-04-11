Threshers Blanked at BayCare Ballpark

Published on April 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - For the first time this season, the Clearwater Threshers (3-4) failed to record an extra base hit in a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (3-4) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to get back in the win column in a Saturday night showdown against the Tarpons.

Tampa got an early start to the scoring in the second inning, scoring three runs to open up the scoring for the third straight game. A two-run home run in the third made it a five-run deficit, and the Tarpons bumped their lead up to six runs after a two-out RBI double in the sixth. Tampa added a three-run home run in the ninth inning to make it 9-0, as the Threshers were shut out for the second time this season in a 9-0 defeat.

Cody Bowker (0-2) took the loss after 3.0 innings, surrendering five runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Orlando Gonzalez allowed one run without surrendering a hit in 2.1 frames, walking three and striking out three. Christian McGowan tossed 1.2 innings with one hit allowed, and Marty Gair finished the final 2.0 frames, surrendering three runs on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts.

Clearwater falls under .500 for the first time since April 2023...Calderon entered for Hogart in the fifth and reached base in both plate appearances...Phelps has reached base safely in 17 of his first 18 games as a pro...Hogart has reached safely in four straight games...The Threshers continue their first six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday, April Eleventh...First pitch on Saturday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2026

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