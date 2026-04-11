Mighty Mussels Secure Series Win, Shut out Hammerheads 2-0

Published on April 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels secured their first series win of the 2026 season with a 2-0 shutout of the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The shutout was the Florida State League leading third of the season for the Mussels' (5-2) pitching staff.

Minnesota Twins No. 11 prospect Riley Quick made his professional debut on the mound for the Mussels. The No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 draft carved up the Hammerheads across two perfect innings. Quick recorded five strikeouts and threw 22 of his 33 pitches for strikes. The Fort Myers starter threw eight pitches at least 96 mph and topped out at 97.8 mph.

Mussel pitching has held the Hammerheads' (2-5) offense to 0-for-21with RISP over the last three games.

Left fielder Damuery Pena went 4-for-4 at the plate, marking the first four-hit game of the season by a Mussel batter. Shortstop Quentin Young recorded his first three-hit game of his career, while driving in an insurance run in the eighth.

With two outs in the second inning, second baseman Harry Genth was hit by a pitch. He then stole second base for his FSL leading fifth steal of the season. Byron Chourio followed with a single to center, making it 1-0.

Jonathan Stevens (1-0) took over on the mound in the third. He issued three straight walks to the bottom of the Jupiter lineup, loading the bases with no outs. Leadoff man Andres Valor then lined into an unassisted double play turned by Genth. Stevens induced a strikeout of Marlins No. 12 prospect Andrew Salas to escape the jam unscathed.

Stevens continued to roll in the fourth, striking out the side in order.

Of the first 15 Hammerheads to come to the plate, only two plate appearances resulted in a ball being put in play.

The first Jupiter hit came with one out in the fifth inning off the bat of Jeremy Almonte. With runners at first and third, Stevens induced his second double play of the night to keep the Hammerheads off the board.

The pair of righties out of the University of Alabama combined to throw 5.2 innings of one hit ball while racking up nine strikeouts.

Michael Hilker Jr. was the next man out of the bullpen, and he recorded three strikeouts across 1.1 innings.

In the eighth, Pena singled to third base with one out and advanced to second on a throwing error by Emilio Barreras. Young followed with a double down the left field line, making it 2-0.

Brian Zeldin (S1) pitched the final two innings and worked around a leadoff double in the ninth to preserve the shutout.

In a matchup of top 30 prospects, Jupiter starter Nate Payne (0-1) limited the Mussels to one run across four innings. The Marlins No. 25 prospect totaled six strikeouts, did not issue a walk, and scattered five hits.

The series continues on Saturday, April 11. Joel Garcia (0-1, 2.25) starts on the mound for the Mussels, opposite Walin Castillo (0-0, 2.25) who starts for the Hammerheads. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. There will not be an audio broadcast of the game on Mighty Mussels Baseball Network, but there will be social media updates and a recap sent out. Fans can tune into the Hammerheads broadcast on MiLB.TV and the Bally Live app.







Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2026

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