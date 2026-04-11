Jupiter Shut out by Fort Myers for Second Time in Home-Opening Series

Published on April 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (2-5) were shut out by the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the second time in their home-opening series by a final score of 2-0 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter extends their season-high losing streak to four games and drops the series to Fort Myers.

Like the previous three games of the series, Fort Myers scored the game's first run. In the top of the second inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Nate Payne (L, 0-1), Harry Genth was hit by a pitch and then stole second base. Byron Chourio followed Genth with an RBI single to make it a 1-0 lead for Fort Myers.

Fort Myers starting pitcher Riley Quick made his professional debut and tossed two perfect innings with five strikeouts in a brief, but effective outing.

Payne finished his first start on the mound this season with four innings pitched and allowed one run on five hits and struck out six batters.

Luis Ramirez entered out of the bullpen in the top of the fifth inning and tossed two scoreless frames where he allowed just one hit and struck out four of the six hitters he faced.

In the eighth, Quentin Young hit an RBI double off Elier Morillo to give Fort Myers a 2-0 lead. Despite this, Morillo threw two-plus innings and struck out four batters and allowed just one earned run.

Braulio Salas entered in the top of the ninth and inherited runners at first and second with no outs. Salas induced a double play on his first pitch and then got Byron Chourio to ground out to end the frame and prevent any damage.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jake McCutcheon led off with a double and Victor Ortega followed with a walk. After Emilio Barraras grounded into a double play, Almonte drew a walk to put the tying run on base. However, Echedry Vargas came off the bench to pinch-hit and struck out looking to end the game as Jupiter suffered its second 2-0 shutout loss of the series.

The win for the Mighty Mussels secures the series win on the opening homestand for the Hammerheads.

McCutheon, Morlando, and Almonte were the only Jupiter hitters with a hit in the ballgame. The Jupiter offense drew seven walks, and one hit-by-pitch, as a team but left nine runners on base in the contest.

The Hammerheads looks to salvage the rest of their series against Fort Myers with game five on Saturday, April 11th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. It is the first "Code Ninjas Kids Club" Saturday for Jupiter this season. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars.

For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2026

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