Jupiter Swept by Fort Myers in First Doubleheader of the 2026 Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (2-4) dropped both games of their first doubleheader of the 2026 season on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter suffered their first shutout loss of the season in game one by a 2-0 final score. Fort Myers exploded late in game two to defeat Jupiter 7-2 to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Game One

Fort Myers wasted no time getting the first run of the ballgame in the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Thomas White who made his second rehab start with the Hammerheads. With runners on first and second base thanks to two walks, Quentin Young grounded into a fielder's choice and a throwing error committed by Carter Johnson allowed Jorel Ortega to score from second base to give the Mighty Mussels a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the second and third innings but were unable to score.

White finished his rehab start with 3 2/3 innings pitched and allowed one unearned run on one hit, five walks, and struck out five batters. White's fastball topped at 96 miles per hour and featured low-to-mid 80's on his off-speed pitches.

Both pitching staffs kept the offenses off the board, including Fort Myers starting pitcher James Ellwanger who tossed four shutout frames against Jupiter.

In the top of the sixth inning, Keyner Benitez pitched in his second inning of work as part of his season debut. Ian Daugherty led off with a single and advanced to third base on a stolen base and wild pitch. After Bryan Acuña walked, Abrahan Ramirez made a web gem at third base on a ground ball to secure one out, but it allowed Daugherty to score to make it a 2-0 Mighty Mussels lead.

The Hammerheads finished with just one hit and only left three runners on base and lost 2-0 to the Mighty Mussels in game one for Jupiter's first shutout loss of the season.

Game Two

Fort Myers took the first lead of the game for the third consecutive game. Ryan Sprock drove in Bryan Acuña to give the Might Mussels a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Julio Mendez Jr worked his way out of the jam thanks to stellar defense from Victor Ortega and Abrahan Ramirez to throw out Quentin Young at home plate to keep it a one run deficit.

Mendez Jr finished his season debut with four innings pitched where he allowed just one run and struck out six batters in a no-decision.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Emilio Barreras, Carter Johnson and Ortega each walked to load the bases. Andres Valor drove in Barreras on a sacrifice fly to center field to even the score at 1-1.

Fort Myers immediately retook the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Byron Chourio reached on an error committed by Ramirez to score Yilber Herrera from third base. Two hitters later, Bryan Acuña drove in another run with a sacrifice fly center field to give the Mighty Mussels a 3-1 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, Fort Myers plated four runs thanks to a two-RBI single from Ricardo Peña and a two-RBI single from Irvin Nuñez to take a commanding 7-1 lead.

The Hammerheads got one run back thanks to an RBI fielder's choice from Valor, but it was not enough as Jupiter fell by a 7-2 final score in game two.

Valor finished with both RBIs for Jupiter across both games. Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to lead the Jupiter offense in game two.

Game four of this six-game series between Jupiter and Fort Myers continues on Friday, April 10th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars.

For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2026

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