Yesavage Rehab Leads Dominant Pitching in Doubleheader Split

Published on April 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Port St. Lucie, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays and St. Lucie Mets split a Thursday doubleheader at Clover Park, with Dunedin dropping game one 6-3 before bouncing back for a 6-5 win in the nightcap.

Blue Jays pitching was dominant across the twin bill, combining to strike out 19 Mets hitters. Through 40 innings this season, Dunedin arms have recorded 59 strikeouts, good for a 13.28 K/9, second-best in the FSL and third-best among all 30 Class-A clubs.

Game one resumed from Tuesday's suspended contest in the 3rd inning, and upon restarting, the Mets seized control with a four-run 3rd and never looked back in a 6-3 final.

In game two, a seven-inning affair, Dunedin jumped ahead with three runs in the 2nd inning. St. Lucie pulled within one in the 6th, but the Blue Jays bullpen delivered in the late innings to lock down the 6-5 win and earn the split.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Trey Yesavage (2.2 IP, 4 R, 4 H, BB, 6 K) fanned six batters in 2.2 frames after resuming play in game one on Thursday in his second MLB Rehab outing.

Yesavage retired the last six batters he faced in order, with five of those outs being recorded by strikeout.

He threw 52 pitches (34 strikes) and induced 10 whiffs on 20 swings.

Yesavage topped out at 96.1 MPH and his fastball averaged 94.7 MPH.

RHP Brayden Heidel (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K) hurled three perfect frames in his professional debut in game one.

Heidel topped out at 99.3 MPH, the hardest pitch thrown by a Blue Jay this season.

Eight of the 20 fastballs he threw were 98+ MPH.

RHP Troy Guthrie (4 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, BB, 4 K) got the start in game two and allowed one earned run over four frames with four strikeouts.

Guthrie has allowed only one earned run on two hits over his first seven innings of work this season with eight strikeouts.

RHP Jack Eshleman (1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, BB, 3 K) loaded the bases in the 7th and final frame of game two but struck out the side to evade the jam unscathed and earn the save.

1B Peyton Williams (3-for-4, RBI, 3B, R) tripled home a run in the 5th inning of game two as part of a three-hit night.

His hits left the bat at 106 MPH, 105.7 MPH, and 98.7 MPH.

Williams tallied his second multi-hit game of the season, and Dunedin's first three-hit game of the season.

His 5th inning three-bagger was his fourth professional triple.

CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) rocketed his first pro home run, a solo blast, in the 5th inning of game one to cut the deficit to four.

Bullard's solo shot left the bat at 102 MPH and traveled 358 ft.

The 19-year-old's blast came off four-year MLB veteran Jose Marte.

SS/DH JoJo Parker (2-for-8, 3 RBI, 2 2B) smacked an RBI double in the 5th inning of game one for his first pro RBI and extra-base hit, then cranked a two-run double in the 2nd inning of game two to give Dunedin a 3-0 lead.







Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2026

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