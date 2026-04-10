Jauregui Drives in Two with Two Hits, Marauders Drop Third Straight to Cardinals

Published on April 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Cristian Jauregui drove in two runs with two hits on Thursday night, but the Bradenton Marauders (2-4) dropped their third straight game to the Palm Beach Cardinals (4-2) by a score of 7-4 from LECOM Park. Eddie King Jr. improved his hitting streak to five games with a single, while Adolfo Oviedo increased his scoreless streak to 4.2 frames out of the bullpen.

After Palm Beach took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, Bradenton bounced back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. King Jr. and Scherrer picked up singles off Cardinals starter Ethan Young to put runners on second and first. A single by Jauregui and a fielding error allowed King Jr. and Scherrer to score and tie the game 2-2.

The Cardinals plated two more runs in the top of the third, but the Marauders responded off Young in the bottom of the fourth. Edgleen Perez singled, while King Jr. and Eddie Rynders worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Jauregui notched a single to right, plating Perez from third and cutting the deficit 4-3. A groundout by Josh Tate let King Jr. score and tie the game 4-4.

Palm Beach scored three runs in the top of the eighth off Bradenton reliever Noah Takacs, and the Marauders offense went scoreless the rest of the way to fall 7-4.

Jake Shelagowski (1-0) gets the win, striking out five over 4.0 no-hit innings. Takacs (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits, three walks, and two strikeouts over 2.0 frames. Patrick Galle (1) notched the save, tossing a scoreless ninth with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Marauders and Cardinals play game four of a six-game series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST from LECOM Park. RHP Seth Hernandez (0-0, 3.00) takes the ball for Bradenton, while LHP Cade Crossland (0-1, 6.75) is on the mound for Palm Beach.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2026

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