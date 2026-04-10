Mets, Blue Jays Split 2 Games on Thursday

Published on April 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









A.J. Minter pitching for the St. Lucie Mets

(St. Lucie Mets) A.J. Minter pitching for the St. Lucie Mets(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - After two days of rain, the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays were finally able to resume their series at Clover Park on Thursday. The Mets won the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game, 6-3. The Blue Jays thwarted a late Mets rally to win the second game of the day, 6-5, in seven innings.

In the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game, the Mets came out on fire. They restarted the contest with a 2-1 lead and quickly jumped on Blue Jays rehabbing pitcher Trey Yesavage for four runs in their first inning at the plate.

Tommy Pham, signed by New York after spring training, started the bottom of the third with a single. After Julio Zayas walked, AJ Salgado drove Pham home with a single. Sam Robertson brought in another run with a groundout. Sam Biller capped the inning with a two-run single to make it 6-1.

Mets pitching was able to hold the lead, as several pitchers with big league experience made it into their first games of the season. New York reliever A.J. Minter (lat) pitched a perfect third inning on just nine pitches as he began a MLB rehab assignment. Minter was credited with the win.

MiLB rehabber Nate Lavender pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning on just 11 pitches.

Fellow MiLB rehabber José Marte ran into some two-out trouble in the fifth inning by giving up two runs, but he settled down to get the last out and keep the Mets up 6-3.

Craig Kimbrel, fifth all-time in MLB in saves, made his organizational debut in the seventh. Kimbrel pitched a clean inning on just nine pitches, including a three-pitch strikeout to start the inning.

Christian Rodriguez put up a pair of scoreless frames to close out the game and earn the six-out save.

Elian Peña went 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to four games. AJ Salgado went 2 for 4 with a RBI and two runs. Biller was 2 for 3 with three RBI and two stolen bases from the No. 9 spot.

In the seven-inning game that followed, the Blue Jays took a 6-3 lead into the sixth inning. Sam Robertson hit a two-out, two-run single to make it 6-5 but Robertson was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

In the ninth inning, JT Benson hit a leadoff double and Elian Pena followed with an infield single to set up runners at first and second. Jack Eshelman struck out Branny De Oleo and Randy Guzman. Julio Zayas drew a walk to load the bases. However, Eshelman escaped the jam by striking out AJ Salgado to end the game.

Benson, Robertson and Zayas recorded two hits apiece. Zayas has reached safely in all five games this season.

Peña was 1 for 3 and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Mets starter Omar Victorino took the loss. He was charged with three runs (one earned) over 4.0 innings. He struck out four.

Nicolas Carreño struck out six without walking a batter in 2.1 innings of relief.

Blue Jays starter Troy Guthrie allowed one earned run over 4.0 innings.

The Mets (3-2) and Blue Jays (2-3) are set to play a single nine-inning game at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. It's Vets at the Mets night. All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate. Kids can runs the bases after the game.

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Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2026

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