Wood Fans Eight But Threshers Drop Second Straight

Published on April 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Stellar pitching defined the game once again, but the Clearwater Threshers (3-3) dropped their second-straight game by one run in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (2-4) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to get back in the win column when they return home to take on the Tarpons on Friday evening.

After a hitless first three innings for both teams, the Tarpons got on the board in the top of the fourth inning with three hits and one run. They doubled their lead in the top of the fifth before the Threshers got on the board. Nolan Beltran led off the home half of the fifth with a single. After Tarpons left fielder Brando Mayea made a leaping catch at the wall in left field to rob Matthew Ferrara of a hit, Beltran tagged and advanced to second. He advanced to third on a balk, later scoring on an RBI double by Jack Barker to cut the Tarpons' lead in half.

The Threshers scratched together a couple more chances, with the eighth inning proving to be the closest they came to tying the game. Nathan Humphreys and Will Vierling both drew two-out walks, but the Tarpons bullpen shut the door, striking out two of the final four Threshers in a 2-1 defeat for Clearwater.

Gage Wood (0-1) tossed 3.1 innings, surrendering one run on two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in the loss. Richie Cortese finished the fourth inning with two strikeouts and one hit allowed, recording two outs before exiting in the fifth. Sean Youngerman pitched the next 3.2 frames, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Keegan Batka finished the final 1.1 innings, walking one and striking out one without letting up a run or a hit.

Wood set a new career high with eight strikeouts...Barker recorded his first career RBI on a double in the fifth...Youngerman has thrown 6.2 innings over two relief appearances...Beltran has reached base in each of his last five games as a Thresher, dating back to September 2025...Vierling extended his season-long hit streak to five straight games...The Threshers continue their first six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Friday, April Tenth...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2026

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