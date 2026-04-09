Henley Collects Three Hits, Hunter Records First Pro Hit in 10-2 Loss

Published on April 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Kyle Henley turned in his first three-hit game of the season and Henry Hunter notched his first professional hit, but the Daytona Tortugas dropped their fifth straight game in a 10-2 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday morning at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Rundown

Lakeland broke through early and never looked back.

The Flying Tigers scored in the second and third innings before breaking the game open in the fourth, plating six runs on three hits, a walk-heavy inning, and a key extra-base hit to take an 8-0 lead.

Lakeland added two more in the fifth on a two-run home run to extend the advantage to 10-0.

Daytona threatened in the early innings but couldn't capitalize, leaving multiple runners on base through the first three frames.

The Tortugas broke through in the eighth, after Rafhlmil Torres reached, Henry Hunter ripped a triple to center field for his first professional hit, driving in Daytona's first run. Anthuan Valencia followed with a sacrifice fly to bring Hunter home and make it 10-2.

Stat of the Game

17 - Daytona struck out 17 times, the second highest total in a game this season.

Notes

- Daytona falls to 1-5 on the season and has lost five straight games.

- The Tortugas have been outscored 24-8 over the last three games.

- Daytona has scored two runs or fewer in back-to-back straight games.

- Henley recorded his first three-hit game of the season and now has hits in three of his last four games.

- Henley collected his fourth stolen base of the season.

- Hunter recorded his first professional hit and first RBI.

- Moon recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

- Daytona left 11 runners on base and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

- Daytona pitching has issued 20 walks over the last two games.

Next Up

Daytona continues its six-game series at Lakeland on Friday, April 10th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2026

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